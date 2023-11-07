Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Padre fans want to see more of this dynamic duo, but their days as teammates may be numbered. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

The Padres have a number of decisions to make this off-season, tops among them who will manage the club in the wake of Bob Melvin’s departure.

But there also are players waiting to hear about honors for their 2023 play and a report raising questions about the team’s finances.

Here’s a round-up of all things Friars as we await Spring Training:

Manager vacancy

Internal candidates Ryan Flaherty and Mike Shildt have been joined, according to reporters for The Athletic, by potential hires from outside the organization, including former Padre Phil Nevin (1999-2005). Nevin last managed the Los Angeles Angels. Former big leaguers Benji Gil and Eric Chavez, both of whom have ties to San Diego, also have been mentioned.

$50 Million

Yep, that’s a lot of money. The Athletic reported that the Padres needed to take out a major loan as the season wound down “to address short-term cash flow issues.” Sources quoted in the story couldn’t decide whether the move was a common-place maneuver in which other teams engage, or a worrisome sign of instability in San Diego. Padres CEO Erik Greupner, for his part, issued a statement saying that the organization is operating in accordance with its 2023 capital plan, while continuing “to have access to all the resources, financial and otherwise, it needs to field a championship-caliber team for the fans of San Diego.”

Cy Young Award/Silver Slugger

It became official Monday – Blake Snell is more than a Cy Young contender – he’s a finalist for the award, and the other contenders are also from the National League West. He joins Zac Gallen of Arizona and Logan Webb of San Francisco. The winner will be named Nov. 15. In addition, four Padres are up for the NL Silver Slugger awards, given to the best-hitting players at each position. Here’s the Friar finalists – Manny Machado at third, Xander Bogaerts at short, Juan Soto in the outfield and Ha-Seong Kim as a utility player. Those winners will be revealed Thursday.

Free agents

MLB.com reports that Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Nick Martinez will become free agents. That’s in addition to Snell and closer Josh Hader. If the team doesn’t re-sign Lugo, Snell and Wacha, that’s 3/5 of their starting rotation gone, not to mention Martinez, the next Friar capable of stepping into the breach. Other free agents: Ji-Man Choi, Garrett Cooper, Luis García, Rich Hill, Drew Pomeranz, Jurickson Profar and Gary Sánchez.

Texas connections

The Padres and Bruce Bochy parted ways after the 2006 season. How’s he doing, post-San Diego? Just won his fourth World Series ring, and first with the Texas Rangers. The first three came with the San Francisco Giants, in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Other Padre links to the champion Rangers – Texas executive Chris Young pitched in San Diego from 2006-10, compiling a 11-5 record in his first year here, before becoming an All-Star in 2007. On the field, one-time Padres catcher Austin Hedges (2015-20) and outfielder Travis Jankowski (2015-19), earned 2023 World Series rings with the Rangers.

Etc.

Soto has been the focus of nearly non-stop trade rumors since season’s end and CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 1 likeliest player to be dealt. The team that comes up most frequently as a trade partner – the New York Yankees.