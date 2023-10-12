Juan Soto crossing the plate last month after his first career grand slam. Photo credit: @Padres via X, or Twitter

Padre fans have until Friday evening to cast their vote for Juan Soto as the National League’s top hitter in 2023.

The outfielder is one of nine finalists for the Hank Aaron Award in each league. The other NL finalists include Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves, along with three others from the NL West, Mookie Betts and Freedie Freeman of the Dodgers, and Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks.

Soto led the majors last season with 132 walks, hit a career-best 35 home runs and had 109 RBIs while batting .275.

The Aaron Award is presented each year to the best overall offensive player in each league. Major League Baseball established the honor in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time career home run record.

The annual winners are determined by a combination of votes from a panel of Hall of Famers and fans. Fan voting closes at 8:59 p.m. PST Friday.