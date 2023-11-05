The Padres had two winners Sunday when Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim each took home a Gold Glove.

The awards are given to players in each league who excel in the field – Tatis, in right field, and Kim as a utility man. They both bested Dodger Mookie Betts to take home the honor, as the Los Angeles star, like Kim, was a finalist in two categories.

Tatis finished ahead of Betts and Lane Thomas of the Nationals. Kim beat out Betts and Tommy Edman of the Cardinals for the utility award. In his other category, Kim trailed Nico Hoerner of the Cubs, who won the Gold Glove at second base.

Tatis’ ascent is all the more remarkable because 2023 was his first season in right, after starting his career as a shortstop. But the Padres, concerned about his health, preferred to shift him to the outfield.

The move paid dividends as Tatis not only made flashy leaping catches and gunned throws back to the infield, he also led baseball with 29 defensive runs saved.

Kim was awarded for his versatility, moving from his regular spot at second to fill in for Xander Bogaerts at short and Manny Machado at third base.

Kim, who just finished his third year in San Diego, also saved runs for the team – 10 at second base and three each at short and third.

Some Padre Gold Glove trivia, courtesy of MLB.com:

Tony Gwynn is the last Friar to win the award for his play in right field.

The team hasn’t had dual winners for nearly three decades. In 1996, outfielder Steve Finley and third baseman Ken Caminiti each won the award.

Note: Photo credit, inset, Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, right, and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., center, celebrate after a 3-2 win against Colorado at Coors Field on June 10, 2023 in Denver. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire)