Trolleys at Snapdragon Stadium. Courtesy MTS

Fans attending Saturday’s San Diego State-Utah State football or Sunday’s San Diego Wave FC-OL Reign soccer game at Snapdragon Stadium were encouraged by Metropolitan Transit System officials to ride the trolley to avoid traffic hassles.

MTS’ Green Line, which along with the usual 15-minute service, will offer extra trips from SDSU to the Stadium Station on the grounds of Snapdragon Stadium from 12:25 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

After the game, the Green Line will run its usual 15-minute service with additional trips from the Stadium Station to SDSU, starting about halftime. There will also be three extra shuttles to provide eastbound or westbound service post-game, according to Mark Olson, MTS’ director of marketing & communications.

The UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will have regular Saturday service.

The Wave FC game will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Additional eastbound Green Line trains will depart the Gaslamp Quarter at 4:59 p.m. and 5:14 p.m. while extended trips to provide 15-minute service between El Cajon and Stadium Station will depart at 4:44 p.m., 5:14 p.m. and 5:44 p.m.

There will also be additional service as needed between Old Town and the Stadium Station.

After the game, five trains on the Green Line will be available at Stadium Station.

The UC San Diego Blue and Orange Lines will have regular Sunday service.

MTS also suggest these transit tips for attendees:

Parking is free at MTS stations, with lots located along all three trolley lines. Transfers from the Orange and UC San Diego Blue Line trolleys to the Green Line are possible at 12th & Imperial Transit Center or Santa Fe Depot.

To avoid long ticket lines, attendees may download the PRONTO app or use a PRONTO card. A round-trip adult ticket is $5 in advance of the game, and $3 for seniors with Senior PRONTO card. More information is available at www.ridepronto.com/. Fans must tap or scan trolley passes at a station validator before boarding, as fares will be checked at the stadium pre- and post-game, according to MTS.

Youth 5 years old and under may ride free all day, any day with no pass required, according to MTS. Children ages 6 to 18 may ride free with the Youth Opportunity Pass Program, available at www.sdmts.com/fares/youth- opportunity-pass-program. Riders must have a valid Youth PRONTO card or Youth app account.

Fans can visit MTS’ Snapdragon Stadium website for additional service information.