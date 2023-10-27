The Aztecs, who had been off to a fast start, have been slumping. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

The Aztec men’s soccer team, winless since September, hosts Washington (5-6-5, 2-4-2, Pac-12) at home at 3 p.m. Sunday.

SDSU, once ranked among the top teams nationally, fell to Oregon State, the Pac-12 leader, 1-0 on the SDSU Sports Deck Thursday.

“Oregon State is a great team that is well-coached and probably has the Pac-12 Player of the Year,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “Ultimately, we didn’t make enough plays to threaten their defense.”

The Beavers (7-5-3, 4-1-3) scored in the 59th minute. Logan Farrington, who leads the Pac-12 in goals, somehow avoided the Aztec wall and slipped a free kick past goalkeeper Logan Erb and into the lower right corner of the goal.

“You can’t give big-time players those types of chances,” Hopkins said. “Pac-12 matches have tight margins and often it comes down to one play and credit to [Farrington] for making the play.”

The Aztecs (6-4-4, 0-4-2) didn’t allow a shot on goal for the first 24 minutes – and just one in the entire first half – but the Beavers had six shots on target in the second half.

Erb had a season-high six saves. Meanwhile, the Aztec drew a season-high 28 fouls.

San Diego State has had four losses and three draws since Sept. 21, their last win, 3-0 over UT Tech.