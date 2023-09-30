San Diego State’s soccer team has risen to No. 17 in the nation. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

The No. 17 Aztec men’s soccer team conceded their first goal and lost their first match of the season ahead of their Sunday contest with No. 6 Stanford.

They fell to California 1-0 at home in their Pac-12 opener Thursday and welcome the Cardinal (5-1-2, 0-1-2, Pac-12) at 3 p.m. Sunday to the SDSU Sports Deck.

SDSU (6-1-1, 0-1-0 Pac-12) outshot the Golden Bears (4-2-3, 1-1-1, Pac-12) and had numerous chances, especially in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“It often comes down to a handful of plays and Cal made one more play than we did,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “I thought we were in control for long stretches of the game, but the ball just didn’t go in the net tonight.”

Cal’s game-winning goal came in the 21st minute when Evan Davila finished a Rohan McEligot assist. It was the first goal the Aztecs had allowed in 650 minutes.

Goalkeeper Logan Erb surrendered the first goal of his collegiate career, but also had a career-high five saves.

SDSU had risen four spots, from No. 21 in the national United Soccer Coaches rankings for the week ending Sept. 24. This is the third straight week the Aztecs have been nationally ranked.

Erb, Austin Brummett and Terence Okoeguale have led the Aztecs. Brummett has a team-high 15 points, and averages 2.14 per game, good for 16th in the nation. Before Thursday, he had recorded a point in six straight matches. Okoeguale is second on the team in points (10) and and has scored four goals in the past three matches.

Stanford, which played to a 2-2 draw with UCLA Thursday, had risen two spots in the USC rankings, from No. 8. They are paced by Zach Bohane, with a team-high 15 points (five goals, five assists) and Shane de Flores, with 11 points (five assists, three goals).

“Stanford has been the measuring stick in the conference for the last decade or so,” Hopkins said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to prove we belong in the conversation of being among the nation’s elite programs.”