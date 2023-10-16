Wave midfielder Emily van Egmond, left, in Australia’s losing effort against England during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Photo credit: Screen shot, sandiegowavefc.com

San Diego Wave FC midfielder Emily van Egmond has been named to the Matildas roster for the Olympic soccer qualifiers for the Paris games in 2024, the Wave announced.

Round 2 of the Asian Qualifiers are taking place beginning in late October in Western Australia.

Van Egmond and 21 teammates will travel to Perth to take on Iran on Oct. 26, the Philippines on Oct. 29 and Chinese Taipei on Nov. 1 in Group A action.

The team had a historic fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The call-up for van Egmond marked her fourth World Cup with the Matildas, as the midfielder has been a prominent figure on the team since 2010, earning her first cap at just 16.

The Matildas will play three matches across three match days with the group winner joining the winners of Group B and Group C, as well as the best-ranked runners-up, in Round 3.

Round 3 will take place on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28, 2024 with the winners of the two home-and-away series progressing to Paris.