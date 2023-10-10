San Diego Gaslamp District. Photo by Chris Stone

Sports San Diego, a local sports-based tourism organization, will be taking over management of the California State Games, it was announced Tuesday.

The California State Games has hosted the largest amateur sports festival in the state since 1988. The Olympic-style competition includes both a winter and summer event including more than 20 sports and over 10,000 athletes.

San Diego has been selected to host the 2024 State Games of America, a biennial Olympic-style youth competition that features medalists from State Games throughout the country, according to Sports San Diego. The California State Games and San Diego Tourism Authority partnered on the successful bid in 2020 to bring the games to San Diego.

“We are very excited to be the lead organization behind the California State Games and The State Games of America,” said Sports San Diego CEO, Mark Neville. “They will both be a tremendous opportunity to showcase all that San Diego has to offer. The participants and their families will enjoy the 70 miles of beaches, world-class attractions and beautiful weather.”

More than 18,000 athletes are expected to compete in the State Games of America across multiple venues in San Diego from July 17-21, 2024. San Diego last hosted the State Games of America in 2011.

California is one of 27 states that conduct similar types of statewide competitions through the National Congress of State Games.

–City News Service