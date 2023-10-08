The Links at Petco Park. Photo credit: MLB.com

The Links at Petco Park, the nine-hole ballpark golf experience, returns for the ninth time beginning Friday.

The nine-day event, through Oct. 22, will be the second Links of the year after the event was held in January – giving golfers the unique opportunity to take shots onto the playing field from various tees along a course within the ballpark.

The Links at Petco Park will feature a new course consisting of a combination of signature holes from years past, including an on-field shot from the playing field, along with new themed holes and locations, such as the warm-up hole in the Visitor’s Clubhouse.

Golfers will be escorted by their own dedicated caddy for the entirety of the course. Upon completion of their round, they may finish their day in the Lexus Premier Club located on the Main Concourse, which will be transformed into The Links clubhouse.

All equipment and golf clubs will be provided by Callaway. Golfers will be eligible for prizes as well.

Booking for tee times is open. Entry may be purchased for twosomes or foursomes with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. most days, running through the evening.

Pricing starts at $100 per player. The cost includes a limited-edition “The Links at Petco Park” hat, a nine-hole round for each golfer, scorecard, access to the clubhouse, a gift bag and a dedicated caddy per foursome.

Premium packages are available for $200 per player.

Spectator tickets will be available for $5 with access to the Lexus Premier Club clubhouse only.