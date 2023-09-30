Jack Browning put himself in the SDSU and MW history books Saturday. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State drew first blood Saturday, but it was all Air Force after that – despite a record-breaking effort by Jack Browning – as the Falcons pummeled the Aztecs 49-10.

The teams battled through a scoreless first quarter, but Air Force (5-0, 3-0, Mountain West) remained unbeaten thanks to six touchdowns during the second and third quarters.

The Aztecs, losers of four straight, fell to 2-4, without a win in their two conference games.

SDSU’s scoring was confined to the second quarter. They ate up more than nine minutes on a 17-play, 80-yard drive that Jalen Mayden ended with a 21-yard pass to Joshua Nicholson for a brief 7-0 lead.

Air Force, however, didn’t waste any time, tying up the game despite a false start that set them back five yards when they had been at San Diego State’s 2-yard line. Cade Harris covered the seven yards to complete the 7-play, 75-yard drive.

While the Aztecs punted on their next two possessions, the Falcons scored two more touchdowns, both thanks to Emmanuel Michel, with runs of 2 and 3 yards each, to go up 21-7.

With just 43 seconds left in the half for San Diego State to make up some ground, Kenan Christon ran 22 yards for a first down, followed by two Mayden passes – one on fourth down to Brionne Penny – to put the Aztecs on Air Force’s 39-yard line.

Six seconds remained and SDSU turned to Browning. The distance – covering it would break not only an Aztec record, but also a MW mark – was formidable, but the Lakeside native met the challenge, to make the score 21-10.

Browning’s field goal also set a record for Falcon Stadium, open since 1962.

His achievement by the numbers:

He broke a 43-year-old SDSU record. Ed Corral, according to the Associated Press, kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Aztecs in 1980.

The old MW mark, 59 yards by Air Force’s own Joey Ashcroft 20 years ago, AP reported, was set at Falcon Stadium.

Browning is tied for the longest field goal this season.

The kick is tied for 20th on the NCAA’s all-time list.

Though it was a historic highlight, it was the final one for SDSU on the night.

Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier connected with Harris on a 54-yard touchdown and, later opted for Jared Roznos, sending a long pass his way for a 53-yard touchdown and a commanding 35-10 lead.

Seconds later, insult met injury, when on the opening play of the SDSU drive, Mayden threw a pass that the Falcons’ Trey Taylor intercepted and took in for the score. Air Force added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter for the 49-10 win.

Mayden made 13 of his 24 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. The Aztecs generated just 227 yards on offense compared to the Falcons’ 476 as Larrier went 6-of-7 for 189 yards. He also ran the ball eight times, picking up 103 more.

After a bye next week, SDSU remains on the road, heading to Hawaii on Oct. 14.