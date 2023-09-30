San Diego State drew first blood Saturday, but it was all Air Force after that – despite a record-breaking effort by Jack Browning – as the Falcons pummeled the Aztecs 49-10.
The teams battled through a scoreless first quarter, but Air Force (5-0, 3-0, Mountain West) remained unbeaten thanks to six touchdowns during the second and third quarters.
The Aztecs, losers of four straight, fell to 2-4, without a win in their two conference games.
SDSU’s scoring was confined to the second quarter. They ate up more than nine minutes on a 17-play, 80-yard drive that Jalen Mayden ended with a 21-yard pass to Joshua Nicholson for a brief 7-0 lead.
Air Force, however, didn’t waste any time, tying up the game despite a false start that set them back five yards when they had been at San Diego State’s 2-yard line. Cade Harris covered the seven yards to complete the 7-play, 75-yard drive.
While the Aztecs punted on their next two possessions, the Falcons scored two more touchdowns, both thanks to Emmanuel Michel, with runs of 2 and 3 yards each, to go up 21-7.
With just 43 seconds left in the half for San Diego State to make up some ground, Kenan Christon ran 22 yards for a first down, followed by two Mayden passes – one on fourth down to Brionne Penny – to put the Aztecs on Air Force’s 39-yard line.
Six seconds remained and SDSU turned to Browning. The distance – covering it would break not only an Aztec record, but also a MW mark – was formidable, but the Lakeside native met the challenge, to make the score 21-10.
Browning’s field goal also set a record for Falcon Stadium, open since 1962.
His achievement by the numbers:
- He broke a 43-year-old SDSU record. Ed Corral, according to the Associated Press, kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Aztecs in 1980.
- The old MW mark, 59 yards by Air Force’s own Joey Ashcroft 20 years ago, AP reported, was set at Falcon Stadium.
- Browning is tied for the longest field goal this season.
- The kick is tied for 20th on the NCAA’s all-time list.
Though it was a historic highlight, it was the final one for SDSU on the night.
Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier connected with Harris on a 54-yard touchdown and, later opted for Jared Roznos, sending a long pass his way for a 53-yard touchdown and a commanding 35-10 lead.
Seconds later, insult met injury, when on the opening play of the SDSU drive, Mayden threw a pass that the Falcons’ Trey Taylor intercepted and took in for the score. Air Force added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter for the 49-10 win.
Mayden made 13 of his 24 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. The Aztecs generated just 227 yards on offense compared to the Falcons’ 476 as Larrier went 6-of-7 for 189 yards. He also ran the ball eight times, picking up 103 more.
After a bye next week, SDSU remains on the road, heading to Hawaii on Oct. 14.