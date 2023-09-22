SDSU Mountain West College football
Jalen Mayden on his way to scoring the Aztecs’ final touchdown, with 42 seconds left, to draw SDSU within three points of Boise State. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS Sports Network

San Diego State started hot on a cool and cloudy night at Snapdragon Stadium, but costly turnovers and failed opportunities doomed them to a 34-31 loss to Boise State.

It was the opener of the teams’ Mountain West conference slate and Boise State (2-2, 1-0 MW) unleashed a huge rushing attack, led by running back Ashton Jeanty with 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Coach Brady Hoke said the team needed to do a better job at tackling and again lamented the
Aztecs’ penalties.

“We were good for about three weeks,” he said. “We need to do better.”

But the Aztecs (2-3, 0-1 MW) started with a bang as Kenan Christon returned the kickoff for 71 yards to the Boise State 29-yard-line.

After a couple of running plays got the Aztecs closer to the goal line, quarterback Jalen Mayden burst up the middle to apparently get to the 1-yard line.

But Boise State players began celebrating what they thought was a fumble recovery and after a review, the officials agreed. Worse, Mayden fumbled into the end zone, resulting in a touchback and giving the ball to Boise State at their 20.

The Aztecs defense was able to force Boise State into a punt, which led to another return of 36 yards. SDSU relied on its running game for a few plays and then Mayden threw a pass that wide receiver Baylin Brooks caught near the right sideline and ran in for a 34-yard touchdown, giving the Aztecs a 7-0 lead.

From there, San Diego State’s defense clamped down, holding Boise State to just 26 yards and one first down in the first quarter.

The second quarter would be a different story, with the teams trading scores.

Boise State got a 37-yard return on the kickoff and used rushing plays to get them past midfield where quarterback Taylen Green hurled a 25-yard pass to his leading receiver, Eric McAlister in the left corner of the end zone. The touchdown tied the game 7-7.

The Aztecs would answer back with a 22-yard field goal. They could have had more, but were stopped on third down just four yards short of the end zone. Nevertheless, the Aztecs had the lead again, 10-7.

Boise State scored on a big play, as Jeanty took the handoff at his own 42-yard line and broke a couple of tackles on a 58-yard run to the end zone. The touchdown made it 14-10 Boise State.

The Aztecs stormed back on a 7-play, 75-yard drive. It featured a couple of highlight plays, including a handoff to running back Martin Blake – who then passed the ball for 32 yards to Brionne Penny– and a bruising 2-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Armstead to make it 17-14 Aztecs.

The Broncos got the ball back and went into a hurry-up offense to drive 72 yards in only 2:22 and settle for a field goal to tie the game at 17-17 entering the half.

The second half started poorly for the Aztecs, who after forcing Boise State to punt, saw a scoring opportunity slip away when kicker Jack Browning missed a 40-yard field goal. That came back to haunt the Aztecs on the next series as the Broncos drove 68 yards in 4:19 to kick a 27-yard field goal and take a 20-17 lead.

The frustrations mounted for the Aztecs after Mayden fumbled again on their next drive. Boise State took advantage, with Green scoring on a 10-yard keeper along the left sideline and into the end zone, increasing the Broncos’ advantage to 27-17.

But the Aztecs would cut into the lead on their next possession. Mayden rushed 16 yards to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Armstead on the next play, to pull closer at 27-24.

Boise State kept up the pressure, adding another touchdown late in the fourth to make it 34-24, leaving the Aztecs with less than two minutes to bridge the gap.

And they made it part of the way, mounting a furious last-minute drive with Mayden scrambling 10 yards for a touchdown.

Trailing 34-31 with 42 seconds left, the Aztecs tried a desperation onside kick, but it failed, and the Broncos ran out the clock.

Mayden noted after the game that “it’s a long season. We’re still in this thing.” Yet he clearly felt the weight of his fumbles.

“I gotta play a complete game,” Mayden said. “It starts with me. Like coach said, I can’t allow
myself to make these mistakes.”

San Diego State next plays at Air Force on Sept. 30.