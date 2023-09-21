Samantha Sibley, of San Clemente, in 2019, when she became the youngest girl, at 17, to be the Super Girl Surf Pro champion. Sawyer Lindblad broke that mark last year. Photo by Chris Stone

The World Surf League QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro returns Friday to celebrate its 17th year at the Oceanside Pier.

The live-streamed event, the largest female surf contest in the world, is set to include more than 140 of the world’s top pros.

Top surfers include past Super Girl champions Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Caitlin Simmers, Alyssa Spencer, Lakey Peterson and US Open Champion Sawyer Lindblad, who last year, at 17, became the youngest champ to win the tournament. She took over that mantle from 2019 champion Samantha Sibley, also set to appear.

All eyes will be on the water, but Super Girl Surf Pro offer much more.

Admission is free to the event, which continues through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers, and all elements are free to attend.

The Festival Village, also free, will feature 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities – the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament, an all-female DJ competition, free fitness classes, celebrity speakers, panel discussions promoting leadership and sustainability, a female art exhibition, and a mentorship program for young surfers with top female pros.

New elements for 2023 include a women’s beach volleyball tournament, female content creators showcase, fashion show and a women’s pro skimboarding event.

The competition will be streamed live from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST Saturday and Sunday via 15 digital partners, including www.supergirlsufpro.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women’s action sports, esports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion and equality.

“We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer.

Super Girl Surf Pro has extended its long-term partnerships with Nissan as title sponsor and with CELSIUS as its presenting partner.

Performers for the Nissan Concert Series, part of the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour, include Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beach Weather, Flipturn, Loren Gray and Bipolar Sunshine.

The event also will be televised throughout November and December on Bally Sports.