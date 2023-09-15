For the 14th year, surfers from across the San Diego region will seek to raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network at the 100 Wave Challenge on Saturday morning.

The San Diego-based nonprofit is dedicated to helping underestimated, often fatherless, boys become the good men they want to be.

Led by surfing legends Shaun Tomson and Damien Hobgood, the event in Mission Beach is open to the public.

Each participant attempts to catch 100 waves in one day and raise $1,000 or more for the nonprofit.

Those who succeed in catching 100 waves will be invited to celebrate their achievement by banging a giant gong positioned at the center of the event area.

Funds raised will help B2M expand its in-school programs from 30 to 40 schools and reach over 1,000 boys in the 2024 school year.

The event takes place at 2999 Ocean Front Walk, just south of Belmont Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the surfing continues until 3 p.m. with food, family activities and live music.