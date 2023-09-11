Aztecs hockey’s Cam Henderson on the ice. Photo courtesy Megan Ellis/SDSU Hockey

The San Diego State Aztecs basketball team is coming off its first appearance in the national championship.

The Aztecs football team just finished celebrating its 100th anniversary and has kicked off its new season.

And just a few miles from campus, another Aztecs team is trying to make a name for itself in — ice hockey.

Hockey? Yes, hockey.

In a city more known for its beaches and sunshine, blue lines and slapshots and becoming familiar terms on campus.

The hockey team has been around since the mid-90s but last year, it joined the American Collegiate Hockey Association, a national association for 461 teams that are not regulated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which oversees major college sports.

Last year, the Aztecs joined the ACHA Division 1, making it the first California team in that division. It was a tough go as the team compiled a 1-18-1 record.

But on Friday, the Aztecs will kick off their second ACHA season with a rebuilt program that includes 22 new players.

“We only have eight returning players, so it really is a reset,” said head coach Phillip Bateman. “We have a brand-new slate where these guys can really mold the culture.”

Bateman, who has been coach for eight years, recruited players from Canada, Austria and Sweden. He also added local flavor, bringing in players from Chula Vista and Del Mar and from Long Beach and Irvine.

Forward Marcus Kim grew up in Orange County as a fan of the Anaheim Ducks and is one of the few returning players.

“We’re expecting to do a lot better than last year, obviously, hopefully,” he said. “With all these new guys coming in I think that this year we’re planning on taking a step up from last year.”

Another returnee, Cam Henderson, said the new players are jelling with the veterans.

“We all come from a lot of different backgrounds,” he said. “You know we got some Canadians and Americans kind of divided here. It’s pretty cool that we get to come together and play this sport that we love.”

Highlighting the crop of new players is starting goalie Garrett Fuller, who played four seasons for a top junior league in Canada.

“With that many new guys, obviously I want to be a leader, but we need everybody to be leaders on the team,” said Fuller.

Bateman and players recognize it’s hard for the hockey team to stand out in a school. After all, it’s a campus with such famous sports alumni as Padres Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn and basketball All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

But they point to some success drawing students from the campus to their games. The team plays in an ice-skating rink at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, which is about three miles from the campus. Tickets for games are sold on site and are $10 for adults and free for SDSU students and youth under 16.

The team starts its season at home at 8 p.m. Friday against Loyola Marymount University. Information is available on the team’s website at sdsuhockey.com.

“It’s an exciting game to come and watch,” said Bateman. “It’s loud. We have a huge student engagement at our home games. We try to put on a good show for essentially two and half hours.”

What that results in this year is yet unknown but Bateman makes a bold prediction.

“This will be the best team that’s ever worn the red and black here,” he said.