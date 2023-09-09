San Diego Loyal fell short on scoring opportunities Saturday in Charleston. Photo credit: sdloyal.com

San Diego Loyal SC allowed a goal in each half of a 2-0 loss to Charleston Saturday as the Battery clinched a playoff spot.

Tristan Trager found the net twice for the homeside in a USL Championship matchup that included the Loyal’s first – and likely last – visit to South Carolina.

The loss came in the first of three-straight road matches as the Loyal (12-8-7, 43 points) allowed a late goal in first-half stoppage time and another quick score at the start of the second.

Against Charleston (15-7-7, 52 points), now the third Eastern Conference team to be playoff bound, SD Loyal was able to create multiple attacking opportunities in the first half.

.@ttrages is at the right place at the right time to fire home the opening goal! 🎯 https://t.co/GNve0kuxRz pic.twitter.com/VEEiCO4Taa — Charleston Battery (@Chas_Battery) September 10, 2023

The Loyal’s first chance came when Adrien Perez attempted a left-footed shot that was saved by diving goalkeeper Trey Muse in the 22nd minute.

Tumi Moshobane nearly scored two minutes later with a brilliant one-touch left-footed shot off a Charlie Adams bending pass. But it flew inches wide of the left post.

Trager changed the trajectory of the match when he scored on a late first-half opportunity.

The attacking midfielder gave Charleston a 1-0 lead seconds into stoppage time when he sent in a left-footed shot that came off Perez, who was defending.

The scoring play started from a cross by Pierre Reedy from right to left. The aerial bounced off Perez’ back to Trager, whose shot evaded Loyal goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

Head coach Nate Miller was displeased with what he called “an incorrect out-of-bounds call” on the play.

“Something like that takes away good work,” he said, though he also acknowledged his team “didn’t execute (how) we usually do on a difficult night.”

Trager doubled the Charleston lead less than two minutes after the second half whistle. Using his right-foot from near the six-yard box, Trager tapped in a quick cross by Derek Dodson.

SD Loyal made substitutions in an effort to spark a comeback, but Charleston maintained its composure on defense to preserve the 2-0 win.

SD Loyal, which remains in fourth place in the USL’s Western Conference, just a point ahead of Phoenix, continues its road stretch at Louisville City FC at 4:30 p.m. Sept 16 and Monterey Bay FC on Sept. 20.