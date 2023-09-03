Collin Martin celebrates his goal with a contingent of Loyal fans in the Torero Stadium stands. Photo credit: @sandiegoloyal via X or Twitter

And then there were three.

San Diego Loyal SC blanked Birmingham Legion FC 3-0 Sunday at Torero Stadium in the first of the team’s final four home games.

The lively crowd, knowing the team’s end is near, erupted behind standout saves from goalkeeper Koke Vegas and after Blake Bodily, Tumi Moshobane and Collin Martin each scored in the USL Championship inter-conference match up.

The team (12W-7L-7D, 43 points), has risen to fourth place in the Western Conference standings thanks to its second straight win, capped by the shutout of the Eastern Conference team from Alabama.

SD Loyal now heads into a three-match road trip, starting at Charleston Battery on Saturday.

San Diego – it was a joy to be home with all of our loyal supporters. Thank you for today and for the journey. Loyal until the end! https://t.co/RJfOXzVb00 — Nate Miller (@NateDMiller) September 4, 2023

Bodily opened up the scoring in the 18th minute against Birmingham (11-13-3, 36 points) when he sent a curling right-footed shot into the left wall of the net, beating goalkeeper Matt Vanoekel for his fifth goal of the season.

In the 39th minute, Moshobane doubled the homeside’s lead, speeding toward the six-yard box after taking an Alejandro Guido quick pass and firing a left-footed shot between Vanoekel and the left post.

It was the South African’s seventh goal of 2023 and 24th overall with SD Loyal, adding to his total as the club’s all-time leading scorer since the team’s first season in 2020.

A SD Loyal substitution, Ronaldo Damus, helped set up the third goal of the match.

In the 84th minute, Martin, near the goal line, pushed in the ball that Damus had tried to flick over a defender, resulting in his first goal of the season.

Martin said “the big reason” he wanted to come to San Diego was to be near his sister, who lives in La Jolla and has been a constant presence at Loyal matches with her family and friends.

“It feels good to be able to get them a goal and a win,” he said.

The Loyal, after facing Charleston, makes stops in Louisville on Sept. 16 and Monterey Bay on Sept. 20. The club will be back in front of its home crowd at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 to take on Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Moshobane was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for his performance in the club’s 3-2 win against Rio Grande Valley FC on Aug. 26.

He had two goals in the victory. He is the sixth Loyal player to be named to The USL Championship’s Team of the Week in 2023.