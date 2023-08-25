Manny Machado hit his 25th home run of the season in the Padres’ losing effort against the Brewers. Photo credit: MLB.com

The Padres fell to Milwaukee, the National League Central leaders, Friday after Yu Darvish suffered through a five-run third inning by the Brewers.

Darvish, who fell to 8-10, went only four innings in the outing, as red-hot Milwaukee surged to its sixth straight win.

“It looked like he had good stuff to start,” manager Bob Melvin told the Associated Press, adding that Darvish later dealt with “location stuff.”

The Brewers, already up 2-0, saw Rowdy Tellez cap the third-inning rally with a two-out three-run home run.

The Padres got one back on a solo homer by Manny Machado, his 25th of the year, but were down 7-1 when Gary Sánchez added a two-run shot in the ninth.

He drove in Jose Azocar, who ran for Jake Cronenworth after the first baseman was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning and left the game. The team will wait for the X-ray results before offering an update on his status.

Overall, four Brewer pitchers struck out 17 Padres, led by starter Brandon Woodruff with 11 K’s.

Pedro Avila gets the start for the Padres Saturday, followed by Michael Wacha, who has gone 2-0 since his return from the injured list. The six-game road trip also will take them to St. Louis.