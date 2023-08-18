LionTree Arena at UC San Diego. Photo credit: ucsdtritons.com

The inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational Basketball Tournament, set for this fall, opens with a match-up of Big 12 and Big Ten teams.

Oklahoma will take on Iowa at noon Nov. 23 to begin the two-day Thanksgiving holiday tournament at LionTree Arena at UC San Diego. Seton Hall vs. USC follows.

The other conferences represented include the Big East (Seton Hall) and the Pac-12 (where USC is in its final season).

Each of the games will be televised on FOX or FS1.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $125 per daily two-game session; $5 of each ticket sold will be donated to Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

The event is being produced by Sports San Diego and sponsored by the hospital.

“Together with Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, FOX Sports, UC San Diego Athletics, and Global Sports & Events, we endeavor to produce the best and most special early season college basketball tournament in the country,” said Dennis DuBard, president of Sports San Diego.” San Diego is the perfect place to do this, and we cannot wait to tipoff the inaugural event.”