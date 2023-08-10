Viejas Arena packed with SDSU students for NCAA Championship title game. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego State, according to a report, failed in an effort to create a new conference composed of teams from three conferences, including the Mountain West.

CBS Sports reported that the proposed conference would have been composed of SDSU, high-profile teams from the MW and American Athletic conferences, and one or more of the teams left behind in the wake of last week’s mass Pac-12 exodus.

The attempt, apparently led by SDSU President Adela de la Torre, collapsed Monday, according to the report, when leaders from the other MW schools scuttled it.

CBS Sports, added however, that San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker denied the report, saying flatly “SDSU has not sought to create a new conference.”

“SDSU continues to be an active participant with the Mountain West Conference,” he told the outlet, “as the conference assesses the best path forward during this turbulent time in our industry.”

On Wednesday, the MW issued a statement regarding the actions its board of directors, made up of 12 campus presidents, took late Monday – and it appeared to contain a rebuke to any officials attempting to act independent of the conference.

“With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools. Board of Directors Chair, President Garnett Stokes of the University of New Mexico, and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez will be the voice of the conference and will lead the ongoing explorations of possibilities before presenting any to the board.”

The possible maneuvering occurred in the wake of the essential collapse of the Pac-12 with the departures of Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State University and Utah on Friday, moves that roiled the college sports world.

San Diego State long had been considered a fit with the Pac-12 in the wake of the departures of UCLA and USC, which announced a year ago that they would join the Big Ten in 2024.

Colorado also left in July, so by this week, the Pac-12 had dwindled to just four teams, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

Before the rash of Pac-12 departures, SDSU submitted a letter to MW officials that led to substantial tensions between the campus and the conference.

The university portrayed the June letter as a preliminary move signaling a desire to depart. MW officials disagreed and said they interpreted it as an out-and-out resignation. By June 30, SDSU backtracked, saying the Aztecs would remain in the MW.