Ha-Seong Kim makes a sharp grab in the fourth inning to rob Arizona’s Kyle Lewis. Photo credit: Screen shot, MLB

The Padres hit a high this week, but as has happened all season, couldn’t maintain it, falling 3-1 Thursday in the opener of their crucial series against the Diamondbacks.

Rich Hill slipped to 0-3 as a Friar, and though he only gave up three runs, the Padres had the misfortune of drawing Arizona ace Zac Gallen.

Jake Cronenworth doubled off him in the fifth inning, and with two out, Trent Grisham singled to bring him home to cut Arizona’s lead to 3-1. The Padres, though they hit the ball hard, didn’t put up a serious threat again until the ninth, but Cronenworth struck out looking with two on against Justin Martinez, who was credited with the save.

Gallen, who went 6.1 innings, improved to 13-5 on the season.

“It’s one you that move on and you don’t hang your head over,” said manager Bob Melvin. “You move on to the next day, because that’s one of the best pitchers in the National League, who’s given us a tough time. And I thought our approach was as good as we’ve had off him.”

The team had taken two of three from Baltimore, the American League East leaders, at Petco Park in advance of the arrival of Arizona, winners of just 10 games since the All-Star Break.

Two of those wins came last weekend as the D’backs broke a nine-game slide and took the series against the Padres.

And it does matter, though the Friars are five games under .500 and Arizona just one game above.

There’s a three-way tie in the race for the final wild-card spot, with Arizona and, farther back, the Padres, on the outside looking in. They must leap over the Diamondbacks to even think about contending with Chicago, Cincinnati and Florida.

And the Marlins are up next for the Padres, as Petco Park welcomes them Monday.

Seth Lugo – who regained his footing last weekend against Arizona after the Dodgers hit him hard in his prior start – will take the mound Friday, followed by Yu Darvish and Michael Wacha.