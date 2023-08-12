Newcomer Rich Hill had another short start for the Padres. Photo credit: Screen shot, MLB

The Padres, fresh off a big game, saw the Diamondbacks silence their bats, as Arizona ended a nine-game skid with a 3-0 shutout.

Their opponents scored all the runs they needed in the first three innings against Rich Hill, making his second start for the Friars. Hill lasted just those three frames, giving up one in the first and two in the third. Former Padre Tommy Pham had two doubles against him and Christian Walker added a home run.

The Friars managed five hits, two of them doubles by Manny Machado. They only strung together a two-hit inning in the first, when, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado on – they had both singled – Xander Bogaerts, up with two out, struck out.

The shortstop went hitless Saturday with one walk, following a four-hit, three-RBI performance Friday in a 10-5 win that halted the Padres’ own four-game losing streak.

“I mean, it’s frustrating for sure,” Machado said of the team’s tendency toward silent bats following offensive outbursts. “I think, for me, it’s just the loss. Ultimately, losing those games is tough.”

Meanwhile, one starting pitcher’s return is imminent while another could remain on the injured list for a while – even for the remainder of the year.

Michael Wacha, out for nearly six weeks with shoulder inflammation, is expected back Tuesday against the Orioles at Petco Park, according to MLB.com. He has had one rehab start in the minors and pitched a simulated game Thursday.

Padres exec A.J. Preller, MLB also reported, said doctors don’t think Musgrove will need surgery; the team is holding out hope he can return late in the season. He went on the IL Aug. 4 with right shoulder capsule inflammation.

The team sends Seth Lugo to the mound Sunday, ahead of their return to Petco for a nine-game home stand.