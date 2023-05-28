The San Diego Legion celebrates after their first score Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. Photo credit: Screen shot, @usmlr via Twitter

The San Diego Legion defeated the New York Ironworkers 36-13 at Snapdragon Stadium Sunday, clinching a spot in the Major League Rugby playoffs.

The Legion (12-1) remains in first place in the Western Division with 59 points. The victory over New York is a team-record 10th straight win.

Legion tries came from Mikey Te’o, 5’, Sama Malolo, 32’, Faka Pifeleti, 38’, Richard Judd, 57’, Tomas Aoake, 74, and Richard Judd 79.’

Nate Augsperger, a leading candidate for Major League Rugby Player of the Year honors, is pacing the team with nine tries on the season, while Tomas Aoake and Mikey Te’o are tied for second with five apiece. Richard Judd has four.

Huge win at home. We’re playoff bound 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eNJluQjvY2 — San Diego Legion Rugby (@SDLegion) May 28, 2023

The Legion improved to a perfect 7-0 at home in 2023. They remain ahead of Seattle, second place in MLR’s Western Conference, and have the point advantage over the New England Free Jacks, who lead the Eastern Conference.

With the win, the Legion also broke New York’s two-game win streak.

The Legion are on the road next Saturday to take on the Chicago Hounds.

Entering its sixth season, Major League Rugby has grown from seven teams during its inaugural season in 2018 to 12 teams this season. Most are based in the U.S., with one in Canada.

The @SDLegion have ran out to a 17-3 lead over @rugbynewyork at the half time mark at SnapDragon Stadium as the league's hottest team continue to impress!



Check out the first half highlights.



📺 @therugbynetwork | #SDvNY | #MLR2023 pic.twitter.com/2Y4cfrNIrm — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) May 28, 2023