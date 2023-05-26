FILE PHOTO: SDSU’s Allie Light, Friday starter, settled down after a shaky second inning. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State took the opening game, a 4-3 nail biter, of its NCAA Super Regional match against No. 15 Utah Friday in Salt Lake City.

If the Aztecs prevail at 2 p.m. Saturday, they clinch a win in the three-game series and move on to their first Women’s College World Series.

SDSU was staked to an early 2-0 lead in their Super Regional debut, thanks to a first-inning Ute miscue by pitcher Mariah Lopez that allowed Jillian Celis and Mac Barbara to cross the plate.

It was the first time Utah has trailed in the NCAA tournament.

☑️ First-ever Super Regional game

☑️ First-ever Super Regional win



One game in and @AztecSoftball is feelin' SUPER 🤩 pic.twitter.com/O0aedfhdOd — espnW (@espnW) May 27, 2023

But the favored team bounced back quickly, this time due in part to an Aztec error. The Utes’ three spot – Sophie Jacquez, who doubled, scored on an error by starter Allie Light, Abby Dayton tied the game when Haley Denning beat out a bunt and a sacrifice fly brought in Denning – gave them a 3-2 lead.

A.J. Murphy came through in the fourth for the Aztecs to take back the advantage, doubling to bring in Elianna Reyes and Makena Brocki.

SDSU’s Light and Dee Dee Hernandez made the two runs hold up. The duo didn’t allow a runner to get past first base over the final five innings. Hernandez, who went three innings, closed it out in the seventh with the tying run on first.

The Sunday game, if necessary, will be at a time to be determined.

Back and forth we go in Salt Lake City as @AztecSoftball regains the lead on an AJ Murphy double! #RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/aLlbiu0p6c — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 27, 2023

The WCWS, beginning June 1, is an eight-team, double-elimination tournament with the championship final a best-of-three series. The teams will play at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

If San Diego State makes it, it will be the Aztecs’ first trip to the WCWS.