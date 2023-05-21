Matt Carpenter scores the fourth run of the first inning after a bases-clearing double by Rougned Odor. Photo credit: Screen shot, Bally SportsSD via Twitter

The Padres salvaged a game in their weekend series with Boston, winning Sunday after posting four quick runs on the way to a 7-0 victory.

After a leadoff walk to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the bottom of the first, an error that allowed Jake Cronenworth to reach and another walk, to Xander Bogaerts, yet another walk, to Matt Carpenter, put the Padres on the board. Then with two outs, Rougned Odor cleared the bases on a double to right for the 4-0 lead.

The team padded it in the third, as Carpenter launched a long fly ball to right after a Juan Soto single. Odor closed out his big day in the sixth with a second RBI double, this time driving in Ha-Seong Kim.

Michael Wacha benefitted from the offensive outburst, going six innings to improve to 5-1. Boston starter Corey Kluber went just 2.1 innings, giving up five runs to fall to 2-6.

The Padres went 2-6 on their short home stand, as their difficult May continues.

“I know we’ve been in a rough situation for a little bit, but you know what, this is a long season and we’ve got plenty of games left,” Odor told 97.3 the Fan, adding that he “believes in everybody on this club.”

The reunions continue for Padres as the week begins. Bogaerts just played against his old club, and with the Friars heading to Washington D.C. to begin a nine-game road trip, Soto will meet his.

The Padres have an off day Monday, then Yu Darvish, Ryan Weathers and Blake Snell are set to start against the Nationals.

Manny Machado will remain unavailable, after missing the Boston series when the team put him on the injured list Friday due to the fracture in his left hand. He is eligible to return Friday, the day the Padres drop down at Yankee Stadium.