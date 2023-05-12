The San Diego Legion continued its hold on the best record in Major League Rugby while looking ahead to a second straight road game against NOLA Gold.

The match against NOLA (5-6-0) starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Legion won 26-16 last weekend, sweeping Utah (6-4-0) on the season after a seesaw match. With the victory, they became the first MLR team to reach 10 wins on the year. The contest also served as the 50th MLR cap game for Tevita Tameilau.

The Legion (10-1-0) had fallen behind, but a successful Luke Burton penalty kick cut the Warriors’ lead to 5-3, then another gave his team a 6-5 advantage. But just before the end of the first half, Utah took a 10-6 lead, marking the first time the Legion – which hasn’t lost a game since March – has trailed at the midway point this season.

Coming out of the second half, full-back Matias Freyre scored off a Michael Smith pass to put the Legion ahead 13-10. Utah would later even the score with a penalty kick from fly-half Joel Hodgson.

Continuing the trend, Burton would again capitalize off a Utah penalty to add three points to the score and retake the lead, 16-13. Hodgson responded with a penalty kick of his own to tie the game at 16, but Utah failed to score again on the night.

On the ensuing kickoff, Tameilau was first to the ruck and drew a “not releasing” penalty on Utah. The Legion again turned a penalty into points via a Will Hooley kick.

At the 75th minute, captain Blair Cowan poached a ball from a Utah ball carrier, and capitalizing on the mistake, Mike Smith, in his second game for the Legion, scored a game-icing try under the posts to make it a two-possession game at 26-16.

The Legion were perfect in penalty kicks on the night. Burton, in his first start for the Legion this season, was named Man of the Match.

With four games remaining after their trip to Louisiana, the Legion’s next home game is May 28 at Snapdragon Stadium against the New York Ironworkers.

Note: Featured photo – The Legion’s Tevita Tameilau. Credit, Griff Lacey via www.majorleague.rugby/