Landon Donovan and Jill Ellis, top row on the left, among soccer’s 2023 Hall of Fame class, along with Celine Gounder, lower right, who accepted an honor for her late husband, writer Grant Wahl. Photo credit: @soccerhof via Twitter

Executives from San Diego’s big league soccer clubs were inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame Saturday during a ceremony at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Landon Donovan, executive vice president of soccer operations with San Diego Loyal SC, and San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis were honored as part of the 2023 class, along with DaMarcus Beasley, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Kate Sobrero Markgraf and Slavisa “Steve” Zungul.

“It is an incredible honor to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame,” said Donovan, also the Loyal’s first coach. “The people involved that have helped me along the way are what make this so special. I have been very fortunate in my life to start where I started and end up with a once-in-a-lifetime tribute. I will never take it for granted.”

Ellis was named president of the San Diego NWSL soccer team in June 2021, and the following season Wave FC made history as the first expansion team to make the playoffs.

See more "You're not really a coach until you've been fired."



Jill Ellis is a Hall of Famer because she embraced the journey and coached what she believed. #NSHOF23 pic.twitter.com/mwL7CiOWtV — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) May 6, 2023

“I am so damn lucky to have crossed paths with so many extraordinary people,” she said at the induction ceremony. “To my family and my friends, teammates, former players and colleagues, I thank you for having such broad shoulders. You have shared your wisdom, showed me love, offered me feedback, yes, you’ve kicked my (tail), and provided encouragement. Today would certainly not have happened without the intersection of our lives.”

Donovan became the second Loyal representative to be inducted following Vice President of Community Relations Shannon Mac Millan, who was enshrined as a player in 2016.

During his 19-year professional career, Donovan he played for six professional teams covering three leagues: Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bayern Munich (Bundesliga), Everton (Premier League), San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy (MLS) and Club León (Liga MX) and was a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The midfielder played in six MLS Cups, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and earned two MLS Supporters’ Shields and still holds USMNT records in assists (58) and is tied as the all-time leading goal scorer (57) with former teammate Clint Dempsey.

See more Even for the greatest, moments of adversity will come.



Those moments teach us the lessons of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/LHKIHSSDy8 — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) May 6, 2023

He played for the U.S. in three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010) and was the fastest American to earn 100 caps, before retiring and serving as head coach of SD Loyal during the club’s first three seasons (2020-2022).

Ellis guided the U.S. Women’s National Team to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and is the only two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winning manager. She led the USWNT for seven years to a 106-7-19 record and also coached the U.S. team at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2010.

The former National Team Manager (2014-2019) led the U.S. to eight tournament titles and earned honors as the FIFA World Women’s Coach of the Year (2015, 2019) and the CONCACAF Women’s Coach of the Year (2015).

She, along with Donovan and Beasley, were elected in their first years of eligibility.

