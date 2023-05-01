Coaches and players celebrate after the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Creighton Bluejays for a spot in the Final Four. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

The Cox Communications’ YurView cable network will salute San Diego State’s trip to the Final Four in a 30-minute television special “Relive the Madness” aired four nights each week through June 4.

The special is hosted by Jon Schaeffer, sports talk radio host of “Jon and Jim” on San Diego Sports 760. Schaeffer is joined by college sports play-by-play announcer John Fanta of Fox Sports and San Diego Union-Tribune sports reporter Mark Zeigler.

The first broadcast will be on Tuesday, May 2, at 9:30 p.m. on Cox Channel 4 in San Diego and Santa Barbara, and Cox Channel 118 in Orange County and Palos Verdes.

“Relive the Madness” includes interviews with Aztecs forward and California native Keshad

Johnson and Aztecs forward Aguek Arop, who grew up in Omaha, Neb., after coming to the United States from war-torn Sudan as a child.

The special will replay on the following days and times through June 4: