San Diego State fans at the NCAA Tournament in Houston react as Lamont Butler hits the game-winning shot against FAU. Photo credit: Screen shot, @MFinalFour via Twitter

Players, fans and alums – even rhinos (wink) – celebrated the San Diego State win Saturday that will take the team to the championship game at the NCAA Tournament.

Aguek Arop grabbed Lamont Butler, who hit the game-winning shot at the last second of the 72-71 victory. Darrion Trammell hopped up and down. There were tears too.

🗣 "I'm like that!"



Lamont Butler came up CLUTCH for @Aztec_MBB 🥶 #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/3Rp4HdaB0Z — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

Matt Bradley, though, needed a moment to process it all.

Take a look at The Moment in the student section at NRG Stadium in Houston.

POV: You're a San Diego State fan watching the Aztecs hit a buzzer beater to advance to the National Championship 👀#MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/zheVeQsLTe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

And the hubbub was for a pretty historic reason.

See more Before today, no team had ever hit a men's Final Four buzzer-beater while trailing.



Lamont Butler said there's a first for everything. pic.twitter.com/nPowDLO9Td — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Now let’s shift to the west. Hear the roar from Petco Park, where fans watched the Final Four matchup against Florida Atlantic University before the Padres took on the Rockies.

See more San Diego Padres fans are going WILD at Petco Park as they watched San Diego State's buzzer-beater in the @MFinalFour 🙌



(via @AJCassavell) pic.twitter.com/HcyJnG2PZS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

A pair of accomplished alums, both in San Diego State’s athletic Hall of Fame – one in Houston – celebrated.

National Championship here we come. Go Aztecs pic.twitter.com/SrPs1Dp5sc — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) April 2, 2023

Watch Rockies manager Bud Black sneaking in a smile in the Petco Park dugout.

Petco Park erupts as San Diego State advances to National Championship on a buzzer beater! The whole game was shown on the Jumbotron. #Rockies manager Bud Black pitched at SDSU & is a SDSU Hall of Famer. UTIL Alan Trejo played there for 3 years & majored in aerospace engineering! pic.twitter.com/YfvFjAclX5 — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) April 2, 2023

SDSU football’s Alama Uluave watched on campus at Viejas Arena and oh, it got wild.

"Dad where we're u when Lamont butler hit that shot" IN VIEJAS WITH THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO!!! AZTECS TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7CY4LgkGtE — Alama Uluave (@alama_uluave) April 2, 2023

Naturally some basketball alums had some thoughts (one a little NSFW).

SEND US TO THE PROMISE LAND !!!!! @Aztec_MBB — Jordan Schakel (@jordanschakel) April 2, 2023

LAMONT MF BUTLER!!! — Malachi Flynn (@malachiflynn) April 2, 2023

And one, Xavier Thames, who lived the win that sent the Aztecs to the Final Four on Twitter, took his message to the team this time around.

1 more fellas!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Xavier Thames (@Xthames2) April 2, 2023

It’s San Diego, so naturally, a brewery got in on the fun.

And of course, rhinos are Aztecs fans too. The San Diego Zoo says so.