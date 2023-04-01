Players, fans and alums – even rhinos (wink) – celebrated the San Diego State win Saturday that will take the team to the championship game at the NCAA Tournament.
Aguek Arop grabbed Lamont Butler, who hit the game-winning shot at the last second of the 72-71 victory. Darrion Trammell hopped up and down. There were tears too.
Matt Bradley, though, needed a moment to process it all.
Take a look at The Moment in the student section at NRG Stadium in Houston.
And the hubbub was for a pretty historic reason.
Now let’s shift to the west. Hear the roar from Petco Park, where fans watched the Final Four matchup against Florida Atlantic University before the Padres took on the Rockies.
A pair of accomplished alums, both in San Diego State’s athletic Hall of Fame – one in Houston – celebrated.
Watch Rockies manager Bud Black sneaking in a smile in the Petco Park dugout.
SDSU football’s Alama Uluave watched on campus at Viejas Arena and oh, it got wild.
Naturally some basketball alums had some thoughts (one a little NSFW).
And one, Xavier Thames, who lived the win that sent the Aztecs to the Final Four on Twitter, took his message to the team this time around.
It’s San Diego, so naturally, a brewery got in on the fun.
And of course, rhinos are Aztecs fans too. The San Diego Zoo says so.