San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher waves the net in celebration after San Diego State’s win in the Elite 8 at the NCAA Tournament South Regional on March 26 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

The Aztecs had a lot to say following their landmark March Madness win for San Diego State Sunday. And so did jubilant alums and fans on social media.

But let’s start with the principals. Head coach Brian Dutcher, for instance, addressed the naysayers who didn’t foresee the 57-56 win Sunday that sent them to the Final Four: “We’re making the next step, and it’s something we’ve always talked about, and I’m sure there were people that doubted we could do it, but we never doubted for a minute.”

Darrion Trammell described what he was thinking as he stood at the free-throw line, having missed the first shot with the game tied and just 1.2 seconds left in the game against Creighton.

“That the moment wasn’t too big for me,” he said. “Through everything I’ve been through, I feel like the opportunity was just set there for me. It was God’s timing. I just had to believe that.”

And Aguek Arop, who had two key baskets in the game’s final minutes, recalled his fondness for Creighton, located in Omaha, Neb., as a former resident.

“I’m from Omaha, but I don’t,” and here, Arop laughed. “I don’t feel that bad for Omaha. This is for San Diego.”

And supporters from San Diego – even beyond the city – had a lot to add to the conversation on social media, as congratulations came pouring in on social media from other teams in town, alums, athletes, politicians and more.

Here’s a sampling. First up, the Padres and Alex Morgan of the San Diego Wave FC:

The boss noticed, and we don’t mean Dutcher, but the big SDSU boss, President Adela de la Torre.

See more INCREDIBLE WIN FOR OUR AZTECS! @Aztec_MBB continues to make history, advancing to the #FinalFour for the first time ever! #GoAztecs https://t.co/7RmJClGRRH — Adela de la Torre (@PrezdelaTorre) March 26, 2023

Let’s turn to the celebration by alum Xavier Thames, the 2014 Mountain West Player of the Year who played in three NCAA Tournaments.

See more See yall in the H!!!!!!!!!! Let’s get it Aztec Nation!!!! — Xavier Thames (@Xthames2) March 26, 2023

but before that, he urged his alma mater along.

See more Bring us home Lamont & DT!!!!!! Control the game!!!! — Xavier Thames (@Xthames2) March 26, 2023

… and he was stressing like the rest of us.

See more Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow this is crazy — Xavier Thames (@Xthames2) March 26, 2023

Jordan Schakel, who reached the 2021 tournament with the Aztecs (but missed out on going with the particularly strong 2020 team due to COVID-19, which halted March Madness):

See more BELIEVE IT !!!!! FINAL FOUR !!!! @Aztec_MBB — Jordan Schakel (@jordanschakel) March 26, 2023

And from Michael Cage, like Thames, a member of the Aztecs athletic Hall of Fame:

See more We the alum believe @Aztec_MBB see ya in Houston! ❤️🖤👊🏽#keepgoing pic.twitter.com/e4aNpvmwkh — Michael Cage (@Exhoopsmc) March 26, 2023

And another alum, Seattle Mariner Ty France, a little busy playing first base in a spring training game against the Padres, nonetheless was in the know.

The Aztecs made Mayor Todd Gloria is happy camper.

And California’s governor is stepping up too:

See more California REPRESENT.



San Diego State heading to the Final Four! Aztecs we’re with you all the way. #TheTimeIsNow — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 26, 2023

Fans of all ages cheered for San Diego State.

See more We are cheering LOUDLY from San Diego today! Let’s go Aztecs! We know you can do this! 🤗❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/469UErwV55 — Show Grandmas (@ShowGrandmas) March 26, 2023

But it wouldn’t be sports without a little attitude:

See more SDSU is going to be insufferable. Their first final four — Matthew Peskin (@MatthewPeskin) March 25, 2023

And the final word, repping SDSU’s renowned fan base: