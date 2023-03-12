Nathan Mensah, left, and Aguek Arop, hope to celebrate again during March Madness after the Aztecs’ MW tournament win Saturday. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

San Diego State earned a fifth seed in the South Region at the NCAA Tournament, and will face Charleston in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday.

The No. 20 Aztecs (27-6) will be seeking a bit of redemption during March Madness as they haven’t enjoyed a tournament victory since a 2015 win over St. John’s.

Their opponent, the 12th-seeded Cougars (31-3) out of South Carolina, won their second Colonial Athletic championship, securing their sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament, last week. They are led by Dalton Bolon, a guard who averaged almost 13 points per game on the season.

The top seed in the Aztecs’ regional is Alabama, also the top seed for the tournament. The other teams at No. 1 in their regions – Houston (31-3) in the Midwest, Kansas (27-7) in the West and Purdue (29-5) in the East.

See more Mambo No. 5🖐



The Aztecs are headed to Orlando! Hope to see you there, Aztec Nation.#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/GjTbAgpj22 — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 12, 2023

Houston is the site for the Final Four on April 1, with the championship game set for April 3.

Two other Mountain West teams made the tournament field outright – Utah State, which SDSU defeated for the MW tournament crown, also in the South Region, and Boise State in the West.

Nevada must play a First Four game, against Arizona State, for the right to play on in the West Region.

The Aztecs, winners of both the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles, in the last three years made the Big Dance or were bound for the event: