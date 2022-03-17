Trey Pulliam hits a three-pointer with the shot clock winding down late in regulation in the team’s OT loss against Creighton Thursday. Photo credit: Screen shot, TruTV

San Diego State fell to Creighton 72-69 in Fort Worth Thursday as they let the game slip away late in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the overtime loss, No. 8 SDSU (23-9) left the Mountain West without any more teams in the tournament as the Aztecs’ own March Madness dry spell – dating back to 2015 – continued.

So No. 9 Creighton (23-11) moves on to face the winner of the No. 1 Kansas/No. 16 Texas Southern game Saturday in the second round of the Midwest region.

Chad Baker-Mazara lit up the floor once he entered the game for the Aztecs, putting in 15 points as part of a 23-9 run that saw SDSU go up by as much as 14 before the half. Matt Bradley added eight.

San Diego State also forced 11 turnovers, and gained 13 points off them, but Creighton came back. The lead shrank back to 37-30 as the Blue Jays ended the half on a run of it own, scoring nine points over the final four minutes.

Creighton hung in after the break, keeping the game within range. As the game fell under the five-minute mark, Adam Seiko and his little brother, Blue Jay Arthur Kaluma, matched up. Seiko shot a mid-range jumper to give SDSU an eight-point lead, but on the other side, Kaluma immediately answered with a three.

Still, with 3:48 to play, Trey Pulliam, with the shot clock winding down, put in a three-pointer and the Aztecs went up by nine, 62-53.

That would be all for San Diego State in regulation though, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the drought, as well as key Aztec turnovers and the absence of the MW Defensive Player of the Year, Nathan Mensah, who fouled out.

The Blue Jays ended the game on a 9-0 run, paced by Trey Alexander and Alex O’Connell, to tie the game at 62. Bradley had a chance at the free-throw line to put San Diego State ahead with six seconds to go, but missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Keshad Johnson opened up SDSU’s scoring in OT with a dunk, followed by a Pulliam jumper. But Creighton kept pace, as Alexander and Kaluma made key free throws.

Bradley made a layup, and went two minutes to play made one of two free throws to give the Aztecs a 69-66 lead.

But after that, the Blue Jays rode a 6-0 run to overtake SDSU for the first time since early in the first period, topped by a three-point play by Alexander following an Aguek Arop foul.

Yet San Diego State had a couple more looks with just seconds left on the clock. Pulliam tried to take it to the basket, but was blocked, and Arop couldn’t tip it in.

After the teams traded time outs, Bradley had the ball with a chance to tie or win with three seconds left, but lost the handle and fouled Keyshawn Feazell at the same time. After Feazell made one throw, SDSU tried a miracle heave down the court with less than a second left, but to no avail.

Creighton’s coach, Greg McDermott, told CBS his team “made some free throws and got some big stops down the stretch.”

Baker-Mazara, less of a factor the remainder of the game, finished with 17 points, while Bradley had 16 and Pulliam added 14.

Alexander led all scorers with 18 for Creighton and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 before he left about two minutes into OT. He fell after some contact under the basket, and after trying to get up, collapsed to the court clutching his left leg. The team told CBS was he suffered a left knee injury.

Top Blue Jays had to leave the court due to injury four times this season, CBS reported. Each time Creighton bounced back to win the game, including Thursday.

In other MW action, No. 8 Boise State lost to No. 9 Memphis Thursday, while No. 11 Michigan swamped No. 6 Colorado State in the second half to win.

Wyoming was eliminated in the First Four.

Updated 8:55 p.m. March 17, 2022