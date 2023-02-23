Alex Morgan playing for the Wave in 2022. Photo by Chris Stone

The U.S. Women’s National Team clinched the 2023 SheBelieves Cup – with San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan playing a leading role – after a 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Morgan and tournament MVP Mallory Swanson scored for the U.S. to secure the title, the team’s fourth in a row and sixth overall, in front of 17,784 fans in Frisco, Tex. on the final match day of the cup, a key test ahead of summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski selected six different players from the lineup that started Sunday’s 1-0 win against Japan.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Becky Sauerbrunn, who served as captain for the 40th time in her career, and Crystal Dunn returned behind midfielders Andi Sullivan and Rose Lavelle, who made her first tournament appearance. Up top, Trinity Rodman came in on the right side of the U.S. attack.

Morgan had a near-score with five minutes until halftime. USA’s press, which was effective throughout the night, created a turnover inside Brazil’s half and a quick pass put her through on goal. After slotting the ball home, she wheeled around to celebrate only to see the flag raised for offside.

The U.S. press won the ball again and sprang forward in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Picking up the rebound after a blocked Swanson shot, Morgan sped past a defender before curling a left-footed shot inside the left post to give the U.S. a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Three minutes later, Swanson capped off another quality U.S. press and counter with what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Her fourth goal of the tournament not only provided the final margin, but made Swanson – of the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL – the first player to score in every game of a single SheBelieves Cup. She also became the competition’s all-time leading scorer with eight goals.

The U.S. had numerous chances to extend its lead, but it was Brazil, ranked No. 9 in the world by FIFA, that found a late consolation goal – a header from substitute Ludmila in the 90th minute.

Up next, the U.S. has games during the April window before U.S. head coach Andonovski and his staff select the 23-player roster for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.