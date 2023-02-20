Nelson Cruz, left, and Juan Soto, right at spring training. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

The Padres plan to conduct their first full squad workout Tuesday at their spring training home in Peoria, with one star readying for his return and another preparing for his debut.

San Diego signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract in December. He was signed by the Red Sox as a teen, and made it to the big leagues in 2013, becoming an All-Star in Boston.

Meanwhile, Fernando Tatis Jr. faces a challenge of a different kind. The one-time MLB darling must overcome the serious wrist injury that caused him to miss most of last season, and worse, the stigma of the PED-suspension that forced him off the field right when he had been set to make his ’22 return.

The Padres, though disappointed, hardly suffered without him, as they eliminated their arch nemesis, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the National League Division Series. That earned them the right to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Championship Series, which they lost 4 games to one.

See more Michael on the mound 💪 #PadresST pic.twitter.com/NYSXVUDPhw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 17, 2023

With Bogaerts on board, Tatis coming back after serving the final 20 games of his suspension, and stars like MVP finalist Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Yu Darvish at the ready, the Padres, in pre-season evaluations anyway, are topping the Dodgers, who have dominated the NL West for a decade.

Padre pitchers and catchers began their workouts last week, joined by new additions Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, whose one-year deal, with both player and team options, was announced Thursday. Other new faces for the team include veterans Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter.

Departures among position players include Padre veteran Wil Myers and two players acquired at the trade deadline last year, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury.

The Padres begin spring play at 12:10 p.m. Friday against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria, with their final spring game set for March 27, also vs. Seattle.

They open the regular season March 30 against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

– Staff and wire reports