Yummy Morris led the Aztecs Saturday with 17 points but SDSU was undone by the second half. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

The San Diego State women’s basketball team (21-8, 11-5 Mountain West) fell to Wyoming 70-58 at Viejas Arena despite holding a commanding lead early in the third quarter.

The Cowgirls (18-9, 11-5 MW), though, scored a whopping 50 points in the second half – while shooting 79% – in the Saturday comeback win.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Aztecs dropped into a three-way tie for second in the conference with Wyoming and Colorado State.

“We definitely felt pressure to get a bucket and to get stops,” Kim Villalobos said about the letdown, SDSU’s second home loss this year. “We need to stay together as a team. We need to prioritize that especially in those moments.”

Yummy Morris scored 17 points and Asia Avinger had 15 in the losing effort.

The Aztecs got off to a fast start, making six of their first shots and leading 19-10 at the end of the first quarter.

SDSU held Wyoming to 20 points in the first half, their second straight game holding an opponent to 20 or less to open the game. However, Wyoming topped 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters alone to storm back.

The Cowgirls had two big runs, including one in which they scored 16 while blanking the Aztecs. They took their first lead of the game as the fourth quarter began.

San Diego State has a week off with two games remaining in the regular season, but their Saturday game is a doozy. They face MW leaders UNLV (25-2, 15-0 MW) in Las Vegas. The conference tournament starts March 5.