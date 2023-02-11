The Loyal’s Dylan Ferree, practicing as part of the U.S. U-17 team. Photo credit: @SanDiegoLoyal via Twitter

San Diego Loyal SC’s Duran Ferree has been added to the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National roster that on Saturday opens play in the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

The U.S. begins group play against Barbados at the tournament, which continues through Feb. 26 in Guatemala.

The four CONCACAF Under-17 semifinalists will automatically qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

Duran, a 16-year-old goalkeeper and San Diego native, was added to the 20-player roster to replace the injured Diego Cochen.

Another player on the roster with local connections is forward Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo FC), a Menifee native.

Other Californians on the roster include defenders Christian Diaz (LAFC; San Bernardino) and Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill), midfielders Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco), and Paulo Rudisill (LA Galaxy; Irvine), and another forward, David Vasquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles).

The U.S., drawn into Group F, begins its quest for a record 18th FIFA U-17 World Cup bid. After Barbados, the team faces Trinidad and Tobago on Monday before closing the group stage against regional rival Canada on Wednesday.

All three of the USA’s group stage matches are set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT, airing on FS1 or FS2.

Last month, Ferree was called to a U-17 men’s team camp, where he became the first active SD Loyal player to be summoned to a U.S. National Team camp.