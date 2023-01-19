Monster Energy AMA Supercross from San Diego in 2021. Photo courtesy Feld Motor Sports

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to San Diego Saturday, Jan. 21 so get ready!

This year, the event will take place at Snapdragon Stadium where 25,000 off-road motorcycle racing fans are expected to attend. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is adding a Trolley service to accommodate the large crowds. Additionally, fans using the Trolley are encouraged to purchase and download Trolley passes ahead of time on the PRONTO app to save time.

Snapdragon gates will open to spectators at noon for practice and qualifying runs. For those seeking fun before the event, the Monster AMA Supercross will feature a Fan Fest Pit Party from noon to 6 p.m.

Getting to Supercross- The event starts at 6:30 p.m.:

· Event attendees are encouraged to avoid traffic and parking hassles by taking the Green Line Trolley to the Stadium Station.

· Fans along the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Lines can transfer to the Green Line at 12th & Imperial, Santa Fe Depot, Old Town, or Grossmont stations.

Pre-Event: Green Line trains will serve the Stadium Station every 15 minutes until racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Post-Event: Supercross is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. Green Line trains will depart the Stadium Station approximately every 15 minutes in both directions immediately after the event (for up to 45 minutes) to accommodate crowds leaving the Stadium. Regular Green Line service is expected to resume around 10 p.m.

Green Line:

· Last train from Stadium Station to Santee leaves at 10:37 p.m.

· Last train from Stadium Station to SDSU leaves at 12:07 a.m.

· Last train from Stadium westbound leaves at 12:37 a.m.

Free Park & Rides Lots– Dozens of transit centers allow thousands of free parking spots when taking the Trolley to Snapdragon. See a full list of Park & Ride lots and the number of spaces available.

Buying Your Transit Fare:

· Use your phone as your Trolley pass with PRONTO, or buy your fare at any ticket machine at Trolley stations.

· Discounted fares are available for senior riders ($1.25 one-way or $3 a day).

Kids ride free!

Families going to Supercross can save big by taking MTS. On weekends, two children 12 and under ride for free with every paying adult. Youths ages 18 and under with a registered Youth PRONTO card or app account can ride free any day with the Youth Opportunity Pass.