Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth in a 2022 win over the Nationals. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

The Padres avoided arbitration with several players, including big 2022 acquisitions Juan Soto and Josh Hader, with the parties agreeing to contracts by Friday.

That was the arbitration deadline, but the Padres came to terms with their seven eligible players, according to MLB.com.

Soto, a right-fielder, received a $23-million deal, MLB.com reported, with closer Hader’s valued at $14.1 million. This is the final year before Hader may become a free agent, while Soto can do so after the 2024 season.

The other players with new contracts:

Infielder Jake Cronenworth, $4.225 million

Center-fielder Trent Grisham, $3.175 million

Catcher Austin Nola, $2.35 million

Reliever Tim Hill, $1.85 million

Pitcher Adrian Morejon, $800,000.

MLB.com also reported that the team signed slugger Nelson Cruz to a $1-million contract for the 2023 season.

The much-traveled Cruz, lately of the Washington Nationals, is expected, according to MLB, to fill the designated-hitter role, splitting time with another new addition, veteran Matt Carpenter.

Cruz, who has been in the majors since 2005, is a lifetime .274 hitter. He hit .234 last year with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training Feb. 13.