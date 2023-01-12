Justin Rose tees off at the third hole of the South Course of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Three more golf stars, including defending PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, have committed to the Farmers Insurance Open.

Thomas, Rose and and five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler join a field that includes Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama, as well as fellow top-25 ranked players Xander Schauffele, a San Diego State alum, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and Max Homa.

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing makes its annual stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course from Jan. 25-28.

Thomas is a 15-time PGA Tour winner, including two majors, the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas is making his second appearance at the Open, where he finished tied for 20th last year.

Rose, a 10-time PGA Tour winner and former No. 1 ranked golfer, won the 2013 U.S. Open and 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. Fowler, a Murrieta native, is a five-time PGA Tour winner.

Grounds tickets are $80 per day for Full Field Days from Jan. 25-26, and $90 per day for Championship Days Jan. 27-28.