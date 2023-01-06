Jon Rahm teeing off Hole 1 of the north course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

Major championship winners Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama top the list of early commitments for the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins Jan. 25.

Other top-25 ranked players Xander Schauffele, a San Diego State alum, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and Max Homa, also are set to be part of the open, played at Torrey Pines Golf Course, the Century Club of San Diego announced.

“We are just three weeks away from Opening Day and are excited to once again see such a strong player field taking shape,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club.

Rahm in particular has distinguished himself at Torrey Pines, winning the 2021 U.S. Open there and the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open title.

Schauffele, a La Jolla native and also a graduate of Scripps Ranch High, is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour winner and the 2020 U.S. Olympic gold medalist.

Zalatoris was runner up at last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, placing second to Luke List in a one-hole playoff. He also finished second in two majors last season, in a playoff at the PGA Championship and at the U.S. Open.

Matsuyama, as the 2021 Masters champion becamse the first Japanese professional golfer to win a men’s major championship. The eight-time tour winner finished third at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

Morikawa is the eighth player in golf history to win two major championships before age 25 – the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship.

Grounds tickets are currently $80 per day for Full Field Days on Jan. 25-26, and $90 for Championship Days on Jan. 27-28). Upgraded access starts at $195.

The Farmers Insurance Open features the tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the second straight year.