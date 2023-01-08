Tavoy Morgan led the Sockers against Dallas with a hat trick and assist. Photo credit: Screen shot, sdsockers.com

The San Diego Sockers spotted the Dallas Sidekicks a 3-0 lead on Saturday, then scored seven straight goals en route to a 9-4 win at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Tavoy Morgan led the way with a hat trick and assist, his second four-point match of the season.

The Sockers (4-0, 11 points) extended their MASL regular season win streak to 24 matches, and their points streak to 45 matches (41-0-4), while beating the Sidekicks for the ninth straight time. The streak dates back to December 2015.

The Sockers and Dallas (0-5, 0 points) meet again at 6 p.m. Sunday at Pechanga Arena.

Rebounding from a poor first quarter after a three-week hiatus, the Sockers out-scored the Sidekicks 4-0 in the second quarter, 2-0 in the third and 3-1 in the fourth. Leonardo de Oliveira broke out with a three-point match (goal, two assists) and Felipe Gonzalez added a goal and assist.

But to start, the Sidekicks were in charge. After a defensive foul set up a left-wing free kick, Oscar Romero scored from close range on the right wing for a 1-0 lead at 3:58. Another free kick chance six minutes later was cashed in when Gustavo Piedra found Bradlee Baladez on the right side, for a 2-0 advantage at 10:00.

San Diego’s opening came on a sloppy clearance out of the Dallas defensive zone, leading to a top-of-the-arc free kick. Kraig Chiles sent a pass to Charlie Gonzalez, whose shot pass to the back post was rammed in at the goal line by Morgan, making the score 3-1 at 3:27.

San Diego dominated possession following their first goal. After a foul, San Diego scored at the end of the power play, again thanks to Morgan.

San Diego netted twice more to take a 4-3 lead before halftime.

Morgan completed his hat trick with a difficult finish in the third quarter, taking down a high, looping aerial service from Juan Manuel Rojo on the first touch for a rolling goal and a 5-3 lead at 10:31 of the third.

Dallas ended the Sockers’ seven-goal run when rookie Alberto Rodriguez scored his eighth goal of the season, drawing the Sidekicks closer, at 7-4.

The Sockers, though, sealed the win with two more goals. Felipe Gonzalez banged the ball off the wall to himself after a Christian Gutierrez pass, then into the net. Gutierrez finished the scoring with his fourth goal of the season at 8:46 of the fourth.

The Sockers rested starting goalkeeper Boris Pardo (4-0, 3 saves) for the final six minutes, as Xavier Snaer-Williams saw his first action of the season, stopping both shots he faced.

San Diego will wear the team’s new Crossborder Kits for the first time Sunday on Hispanic Heritage night.