Officials singled out five San Diego County schools for their sportsmanship during the football season. Photo credit: @SanDiegoCountyFootballOfficialsAssociation via Facebook

Five local high school football teams from throughout San Diego County have been honored for their sportsmanship during the just completed season.

The honorees are:

from San Diego, Hoover High and Torrey Pines High School

from Imperial Beach, Mar Vista High

from San Marcos, St. Joseph Academy, and

from Santee, Santana High School.

The San Diego County Football Officials Association (SDCFOA) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) recognized the teams for representing their schools “with the highest level of sportsmanship during the 2022 season.”

The second annual CIF/SDCFOA Sportsmanship Awards include $1,000 for the school’s

athletics department as well as a trophy and a banner for display.

The awards went to teams whose players, coaches and fans best exhibited the

principles of good sportsmanship, including fairness, civility, honesty, unselfishness, respect and responsibility, as voted on by game officials, CIF commissioners and conference presidents.

Coaches for the award-winning schools are Will Gray, Hoover; Robbie Collins, Torrey Pines; David Moore, Mar Vista; Tom Davis, St. Joseph, and Tim Estes, Santana.

“These schools showcased championship-level sportsmanship for their opponents,

referees and the game throughout the season,” said Terry Bernard, board

president for the officials association. He added that he appreciated the effort “these players and coaches made to play football the right way, with dignity and respect for all.”

San Diego Section CIF Commissioner Joe Heinz thanked the officials association and said “the student athletes and coaches we’re honoring with these sportsmanship awards represent the best of San Diego high school football.”

Four San Diego County teams won state championships during the past season, including Lincoln High and Granite Hills.