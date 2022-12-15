Jonah Tavai on the job in the Aztecs’ season-ending 13-3 loss to Air Force at home. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State football’s Jonah Tavai has been named to five All-American teams.

The defensive lineman was selected to the first team for Pro Football Focus (PFF),

and Bleacher Report, while the Associated Press and USA Today placed him on the second team. He received an honorable mention from College Football Network.

In addition, kicker Jack Browning made the second team for PFF.

The Aztecs were one of just eight schools with multiple first or second-team PFF All-Americans, joining USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Illinois and Iowa.

Browning was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, and made the all-conference first team at punter along with Tavai at defensive line.

During the regular season, Tavai had 57 tackles (30 solo), including 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a forced fumble and 13 quarterback hurries in 12 starts.

Browning punted 63 times for 2,898 yards with a net average of 42.7 and a long of 63 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Browning has the best punt grade (87.2) in the country. He’s also made 17 of his 21 field goal attempts and all 28 PATs.



San Diego State (7-5) will play Middle Tennessee (7-5) in the 2022 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl on at 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

