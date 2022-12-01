Jack Browning of SDSU. Photo credit: @AztecFB via Twitter

San Diego State’s Jack Browning has been named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, becoming the fifth Aztec to win the award, the most in 24 years of MW history.

Handling all three kicking duties during the regular season, Browning, a West Hills High alum, made 17 of his 21 field-goal attempts and all 28 PATs, leading the Aztecs with 79 points, more than the next three players combined.

The Lakeside native also punted 63 times for 2,898 yards (46.0 avg.) with a net average of 42.7 and a long of 63 yards. Out of his 63 punts, 28 landed inside the 20-yard line, including 14 inside the 10 and six inside the five. Browning also kicked off 53 times for 3,394 yards (64.0 avg.) with 31 touchbacks.

The other MW top honors went to, on offense, Brad Roberts of Air Force, on defense, Viliami Fehoko of San Jose State, and from Boise State, Freshman of the Year, Taylen Green, and Coach of the Year, Andy Avalos.

According to Pro Football Focus, Browning has the best punt grade (87.2) in the country and sits atop the conference in several categories.

The senior is tied for the FBS lead in PAT percentage (100.00), and for fourth in punts inside the 20-yard line (28, first in MW).

He’s sixth in net punt average (42.67, first in MW), eighth in punt average (46, first in MW), tied for 11th in kickoff average (64.04, first in MW), and tied for 24th in field goals per game (1.42, 4th in MW) and made field goals (17, T-third in MW).

All-conference awards are voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches and various media members from the league.

Browning also ranks third in SDSU single-season history in punt average (46.00), seventh in field-goal percentage (80.95) and is tied for seventh in field goals (17).

An Aztec captured the special teams honor for the second straight year – Matt Araiza won it in 2021, months before troubling allegations about him became public.