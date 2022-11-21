Matt Bradley scored 18 vs. Ohio State. Photo credit: Brian Spurlock/KemperLesnik, @Aztec_MBB via Twitter

San Diego State took charge early against Ohio State at the Maui Invitational, and though the Buckeyes hung tough they couldn’t overtake the Aztecs, who won 88-77.

Matt Bradley had his biggest game of the young year, scoring 18, but two late fouls forced him from the court with four minutes to play.

After a slow start, No. 17 SDSU (4-0) took an 11-point lead into the break, one that Bradley immediately padded with a three-pointer when play resumed.

But Micah Parrish also had a big half, stepping up when Ohio State (3-1) cut the deficit to just four, landing two quick threes to boost the Aztecs’ advantage to 57-47.

The depth made the difference for San Diego State, even without Bradley. Parrish was among four Aztecs who scored in double figures, with 15, matched by Lamont Butler and Adam Seiko, with 14.

The game, Seiko told San Diego Sports 760, “showed that we’re very deep and can get the job done off the bench.”

The Aztecs and Buckeyes met for the fourth time in the schools’ histories, and the first time since 2003, also at the Maui Invitational. SDSU won that contest 83-61.

In other action at the three-day tourney, No. 10 Creighton bested No. 21 Texas Tech 76-65

and No. 9 Arkansas ran over Louisville 80-54.

SDSU faces the winner of Monday’s late contest, No. 14 Arizona or Cincinnati, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Aztecs have a 5-4 record in three previous appearances at the Maui Invitational with second, third and sixth place finishes.