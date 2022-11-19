San Diego State faces Ohio State at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of three games at the eight-team Maui Invitational.
The No. 17 Aztecs and the Buckeyes share 3-0 records, but SDSU is the far more experienced team. Ohio State also has been mistake prone, averaging 15 turnovers per game, an opportunity San Diego State often pounces on, as Stanford can attest.
Ahead on Tuesday, potentially, is No. 14 Arizona (3-0), if the Wildcats beat Cincinnati in their tournament opener. Wednesday’s game is TBD.
”I told them that we’re on a really hard five-game stretch – BYU at home, Stanford … and then three in Maui,” head coach Brian Dutcher told the Associated Press. “Let’s see how we do, if we’re ready for that kind of challenge.”
The other opening matchups are Texas Tech vs. Creighton – which eliminated San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament last season – and Louisville vs. Arkansas. The games air on ESPN and ESPN2, which has SDSU’s Monday game.
Earlier this week, Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points in the first half during SDSU’s 74-62 win at Stanford. Both Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson had 11 points. The team led the whole way, and also took advantage of 17 Cardinal miscues, following with 21 points.
In addition, two Aztecs were singled out for attention this week:
- Darrion Trammell, a native of Marin City, was named Mountain West Player of the Week for his performances against Cal State Fullerton and Brigham Young. He shot 60% from the floor (12-of-20), 70% from distance (7-of-10), and sank 80% percent of his free throws (8-of-10) in the wins, with 18 points against the Titans and 21 against BYU.
- Matt Bradley is the only player in the MW to be included on the Wooden Award and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch lists; he is one of 11 players to appear on both lists. Chosen by a preseason poll of college basketball experts, the Wooden Award list is composed of 50 athletes who are the early front-runners for the highest individual honor in college basketball.