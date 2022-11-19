Jaedon LeDee dunks early in last week’s win over Stanford. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Aztec_MBB via Twitter

San Diego State faces Ohio State at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of three games at the eight-team Maui Invitational.

The No. 17 Aztecs and the Buckeyes share 3-0 records, but SDSU is the far more experienced team. Ohio State also has been mistake prone, averaging 15 turnovers per game, an opportunity San Diego State often pounces on, as Stanford can attest.

Ahead on Tuesday, potentially, is No. 14 Arizona (3-0), if the Wildcats beat Cincinnati in their tournament opener. Wednesday’s game is TBD.

”I told them that we’re on a really hard five-game stretch – BYU at home, Stanford … and then three in Maui,” head coach Brian Dutcher told the Associated Press. “Let’s see how we do, if we’re ready for that kind of challenge.”

See more Took care of business 💼#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/LDzgBI73L5 — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 16, 2022

The other opening matchups are Texas Tech vs. Creighton – which eliminated San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament last season – and Louisville vs. Arkansas. The games air on ESPN and ESPN2, which has SDSU’s Monday game.

Earlier this week, Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points in the first half during SDSU’s 74-62 win at Stanford. Both Lamont Butler and Keshad Johnson had 11 points. The team led the whole way, and also took advantage of 17 Cardinal miscues, following with 21 points.

In addition, two Aztecs were singled out for attention this week: