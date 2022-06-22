Bob Melvin, here with Manny Machado in April, returned to the dugout for the Padres Wednesday. Photo credit: @padres, via Twitter

It’s been sweep or nothing for the Padres lately, but the team came out on the right end of the bargain Wednesday, with a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The latest sweep – which included 4-1 and 3-2 wins against Arizona Monday and Tuesday at Petco Park – followed the Colorado Rockies’ takedown of the Friars in Denver last weekend and the Padres’ four-game dismantling of the Chicago Cubs that preceded it.

The team quickly left the D’backs in the dust Wednesday, as they led 6-0 after two innings.

Jurickson Profar helped lead the way, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while José Azocar had three hits and two RBIs. Jorge Alfaro added two hits, including a homer that bounced off the Western Metal Supply Building in left field.

See more

(Its still only the 6th inning) #TimetoShine | @Padres pic.twitter.com/ngrqkAGHEp — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) June 22, 2022

Mike Clevinger had a rocky start, but settled in to go four innings before giving way to Adrian Morejon, who got the win. Nick Martinez, a starter for most of the year, was credited with the save after three-plus innings of work.

Meanwhile, manager Bob Melvin returned to the club following his 10-day wait to clear COVID protocols, and shared good news regarding Manny Machado’s ankle sprain, suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Rockies.

The team has avoided placing him on the injured list so far and Melvin, according to MLB.com, said “he looks a lot better than I thought he would.”

The Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies to close the brief home stand. Joe Musgrove – back from his absence due to a positive COVID-19 test – MacKenzie Gore, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish are set to get the starts.