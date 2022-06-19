Manny Machado accepts help off the field in Denver Sunday after injuring his ankle. Photo credit: Screen shot, MLB.com

The Padres lost the divisional lead this weekend, along with another road series to the Colorado Rockies, but scarier still, they also saw Manny Machado go crashing to the ground in pain.

The slugger, who has had an MVP-caliber season, sprained his left ankle in the first inning of Sunday’s 8-3 loss. X-rays came up negative, the team announced.

Machado, on a come-backer, hit first base awkwardly as he attempted to avoid a collision with first baseman C.J. Cron, who was trying to grab hold of pitcher Antonio Senzatela’s off-target throw.

Acting manager Ryan Flaherty described the situation to MLB.com as “as good as it could be with what it looked like.” The team hedged though on the outlook for Machado, saying they need to wait until the swelling goes down to determine the status of their star, who’s hitting .329 with 12 home runs.

See more Just an awful injury for Manny Machado and the Padres.



Machado suffered a pretty nasty ankle injury at 1st base and was helped off the field.



pic.twitter.com/DK204NXPRa — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Blake Snell’s troubles continued. The starter gave up five runs in four-plus innings of work to fall to 0-4. The Padres scored on homers by Luke Voit, in the second, and Austin Nola in the eighth.

The team finished its road trip on a low note, dropping three to the last-place Rockies, after having swept four games from the Cubs. The loss marked the 10th straight game the Friars have dropped at Coors Field.

They fell a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West Saturday, but were saved from losing more ground as the Dodgers dropped two of three to Cleveland.

The club is also without Joe Musgrove, their ace this season, due to a positive COVID-19 test. MLB.com reported that both the El Cajon native, and manager Bob Melvin, who also is abiding by baseball’s COVID protocols, are asymptomatic.

The Padres open a seven-game home stand Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea will take the mound at Petco Park in the first two games. The Padres have yet to decide on Wednesday’s starter.