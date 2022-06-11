Nick Martinez struck out nine while filling a gap for the Padres Saturday. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

A busy day turned hectic for the Padres Saturday as manager Bob Melvin, starter Mike Clevinger and another coach and player were affected by COVID-19.

Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson, according to MLB.com, entered COVID-19 protocols between the games of the scheduled doubleheader at Petco Park against the Colorado Rockies.

But that wasn’t all. The Padres had to put Clevinger, who just returned from the injured list, and another pitcher, Adrian Morejon, on the COVID-19 injured list.

Clevinger had been set to start in the early game Saturday, but Nick Martinez subbed in.

Martinez, who had been scheduled to pitch Sunday, went 5-plus innings, giving up one run, as the Padres won 2-1 in 10.

Manny Machado put his team over the top on the base paths, not with his bat, getting to third on a wild pitch and scampering home after an error for the walk-off win.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty was at the helm in the second game with Christenson, who had served as manager during Melvin’s recent absence for surgery, unavailable.

The Padres dropped the contest 6-2, missing a chance to go into first place in the National League West. MacKenzie Gore, cruising so far, hit his first speed bump, giving up six runs in two-plus innings.

Gore got hit hard in the third, when he gave up four hits and a walk before Craig Stammen spelled him. Colorado ended up posting five runs to go up 6-0.

Flaherty faulted Gore’s “overall command,” but also noted the Padres’ three errors behind the rookie.

“We certainly didn’t do our best to pick him defensively,” Flaherty said. He called a “day-by-day” issue to determine Melvin’s return.

In addition, Machado had a tough day at the plate, going hitless in both games.

The Padres wrap up their short home stand Sunday with Blake Snell on the mound. They depart immediately for Chicago and Colorado – Yu Darvish gets the nod Monday at Wrigley Field.