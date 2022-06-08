Sean Manaea benefitted from his teammates’ largess Wednesday as the Padres pounded the Mets. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

The Padres took two out of three against the New York Mets, and quite decisively, as they chased the NL-East leaders out of town with a 13-2 rout.

Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar led the way as the Padres broke it open in the fourth – then in the fifth, the rout was on.

The Padres, leading 2-0, loaded the bases in the fourth, and with one out Profar singled to drive in Jorge Alfaro and Trent Grisham. Cronenworth followed with a double to bring in Ha-Seong Kim and Profar. Manny Machado closed it out with a double that brought Cronenworth home.

But the Padres weren’t done and neither was Cronenworth.

With two out in the fifth, Kim walked and Sergio Alcantara singled. Kim scored on a Profar double, to bring up Cronenworth, who knocked a 1-1 pitch to the right field corner for a three-run homer, and suddenly the Padres had an 11-0 lead.

See more Let's take a trip to the Crone Zone, shall we? 🌀



Vote Cronenworth ⭐️ https://t.co/gyd80CVeWT pic.twitter.com/CINe8uGRSC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 9, 2022

The second baseman went three-for-four on the night, with five RBIs and three runs. Profar had two hits to drive in three, while also scoring three times.

Meanwhile, starter Sean Manaea held the Mets to three hits and two runs over seven innings of work for his third win. The huge lead, he told Bally Sports San Diego, “just makes it a little bit easier” as he did his work on the mound.

The Mets, who boast the NL’s best record, opened the series Monday with an 11-5 win. The Padres followed with a 7-0 shutout by Yu Darvish.

Manager Bob Melvin noted the run production in the last few days.

“We’re just feeling better about ourselves offensively,” he said.

With Wednesday’s win, the Friars remain 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The team takes a day off Thursday ahead of the Colorado Rockies’ arrival at Petco Park to close the brief home stand.

Joe Musgrove opens the series. Mike Clevinger and MacKenzie Gore will get the nod during the Padres’ Saturday day/night doubleheader and Nick Martinez follows on Sunday.