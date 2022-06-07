Surfers at a 2019 competition in Oceanside. Photo by Chris Stone

USA Surfing has named Oceanside an official training ground, while thanking city leaders and the community for their longstanding support for all surfing disciplines.

That ranges from shortboard and longboard to stand-up paddle and para-surfing. USA Surfing’s junior team also trains in Oceanside.

Oceanside, in fact, soon will host a high-profile event – the USA Surfing Championship competition beginning June 14. Athletes from across the mainland and Hawaii will compete for national titles and qualification to compete internationally.

The goal, though, is not just to promote Oceanside’s surf, but also the businesses that serve the travelers ready to ride the waves.

“Oceanside has a vibe, multiple great surf breaks, and an authentic community that surfers have loved for decades,” said USA Surfing CEO Brandon Lowery. “We are proud to partner with the City of Oceanside and Visit Oceanside to help more surfers and action sports athletes take advantage of Oceanside’s exceptional facilities, world-class hotels restaurants and retailers.”

Leslee Gaul, CEO of Visit Oceanside, said she was thrilled that USA Surfing acknowledged the community’s “long-standing partnership.”

“Oceanside is the birthplace of some of the greatest surfers and home to many renowned surf brands, surf shops, board shapers and manufacturers, so this has been a natural synergy,” she said. “Our surf culture aligns with our action sports tourism.”

The USA Surfing x Visit Oceanside, and Oceanside Sports Commission partnership will include event and competition planning, educational seminars and high-performance training summits. Benefits include discounted athlete lodging, wellness and performance resources, culture, music, entertainment and dining, multi-sport recreation venues and more.

In addition, Oceanside was the host city for the 2015 International Surfing Association World Junior Surf Championships – the site of USA’s first-ever team gold medal. USA Surfing head coach Ryan Simmons guided the 2015 team to victory.